Guwahati: A first half goal-fest saw NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Mumbai City FC share the spoils in a 2-2 draw in an ISL clash here Wednesday.

Panagiotis Triadis (ninth minute) opened the scoring for the home side before Mumbai City fought back with two goals from Amine Chermiti (23rd and 32nd). Asamoah Gyan (42nd) then restored parity for the Highlanders before the break as both teams settled for a point.

NEUFC started the game on a positive note and took the lead early. Sauvik Chakrabarti failed to clear the ball from a Rakesh Pradhan throw-in and gifted the ball to Triadis, who unleashed a stunning strike from the edge of the box which left Amrinder Singh with no chance.

Mumbai upped the ante and started creating a few chances after going behind. The increased tempo paid when Mohammed Larbi released Modou Sougou down the right flank and the striker’s accurate cross into the box from the right was tapped into the net from six yards out by Chermiti.

The visitors soon scored another goal, taking advantage of lackluster defending. Paulo Machado’s free-kick from the deep fell to Nim Dorjee who struggled to clear the ball, thereby allowing Chermiti to pull off a scissor-kick and send the ball into the net.

The contest remained action-packed when Gyan equalised for NEUFC just before the break. From a quick counter, Martin Chaves played Gyan through and the Ghanaian, after using clever feet to beat two defenders, slotted past Amrinder to make it 2-2.

Mumbai continued their aggressive approach after the break and could have gone ahead again, if not for a crucial touch by Mislav Komorski after the hour mark. Larbi dribbled forward and found Diego Carlos free in the centre with a cut-back. The Brazilian forward lashed at the ball, but his strike fizzed past the post following a deflection.

At the other end, Gyan’s firm shot from a quick break was well saved by the Mumbai goalkeeper, keeping the scoreline intact.

