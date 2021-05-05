Many food items that you consider nutritious may actually have an opposite reaction and this will happen when it is eaten at the wrong time of day. Eating certain foods close to sleep can make your sleep difficult, some others may induce stomach irritation at night.

It is a good idea to avoid light dinner and late night meals. Eating fatty, cottage cheese and fried foods late at night can cause indigestion and struggle to get a good night’s sleep.

Some people believe that drinking a little beer or alcohol helps in sleeping before going to bed. But this is not true. Experts say that the actual consumption of alcohol can cause acid reflex and loud snoring.

The names of some food items are being told for you, which should be avoided at night:

Foods with excessive water content: Foods with excessive water content such as watermelon and cucumber should be avoided. In short, eating these foods close to sleep means sleeping with a full bladder. This will pick you up to go to the bathroom at midnight. This may affect the quality of your sleep.

Spicy Foods – Eating spicy foods just before bed can cause indigestion and heartburn. Capsaicin, a compound found in spicy foods, can increase your body temperature and interfere with your sleep.

Banana: Intake of banana increases your energy before workouts but avoided at night. Banana is good for your body’s immune system and skin health due to the excessive amount of potassium. But eating fruit after dinner or after dinner can cause mucus formation and indigestion.

Apple – A type of fiber in found in which controls blood sugar and cholesterol levels. But it is difficult to digest at night and thus it can cause acidity. Dieticians also recommend that fruits should be avoided as a major part of your dinner.