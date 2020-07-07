The auspicious month of Shraavana, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, has finally arrived. The month is quite popular in India and for many Hindus, it is a month of fasting.

Many Hindus will fast every Monday to the Lord Shiva and/or every Tuesday to the Goddess Parvati. Fasting on Tuesdays of this month is known locally as “Mangala Gauri Vrat”.

Shraavana is the fifth month of the Hindu year, beginning in late July from the first day of the full moon and ending in the third week of August, the day of the next full moon.

If you want to fulfill your wishes in the month of Shraavana then don’t offer following five things to Lord Shiva:

Haldi (Turmeric) and Kumkum: Though Haldi and Kumkum are offered to every god, it should never be offered to Lord Shiva. Haldi is used as an ingredient to enhance beauty and Shiva is said to be a saint who stays away from worldly pleasures.

Steel Jaldhara: If you have a Shivling at home, a jaldhara is a must. Never worship a Shivling without jaldhara. It should be filled with water and be hung on the Shivling. It is said that it attracts negative energies. Make sure that the stand or jaldhara is not made of steel.

Coconut water: Although one can offer coconuts to Lord Shiva, you cannot worship Shivling with coconut water. It might sound strange but the reason is everything offered to the lord is considered as nirmalaya and are forbidden from being consumed. As it is mandatory to consume coconut water after being offered to deities, it is thus never offered to Shivling.

Tulsi (Basil leaves): It is said that Lord Shiva and Parvati disliked Shankhachuda, Tulsi’s first husband. After Lord killed her husband offering the leaves to Lord Shiva makes the puja futile. Devotees can offer Bael leaves.

Ketaki or Kewra flower: According to mythology, the flower was cursed by Lord Shiva not be used for any puja, but after much pleading the Lord allowed the flower to be worshipped and hence Maha Shivratri is the only day Ketaki flowers are used.

Devotees believe that their wishes would be fulfilled with the offering of Ketaki flower to the deity on the day.

