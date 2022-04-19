Fights are common in relationships. It is said that where there is love, there is fight. At times amid arguments couples exchange heated words which fills bitterness in the mind of the partner.

Because of the fight, the partner keeps those things in mind, later they puke it. Let us know about the things which the partner never forgets, so that you avoid such things.

Family members: During a fight, partners often drag their family into an argument and start making negative remarks about them. In the fight between husband and wife, husband often starts saying bad things to the family members of the wife. Women also start pointing out the mistakes of their in-laws in front of their husbands. Later, even if there is a reconciliation between them, but they remember the bitter things said by the partner about their family. In such a situation, do not comment on each other’s family in a fight.

Partner’s secret: In relationships, couples often share their secrets. They hope that the partner will keep it secret. But when there is an argument, the angry partners open up their partner’s secret and try to make him/her feel remorse or sad. Due to this, there is always a thing in the mind of the partner that during fight, the partner can tell their secret to anyone. He may lose faith in his partner.

Partner’s career: If there is an argument between the couples in the relationship, then many times the partners say bitter things about their salary or work to humiliate partner. This reduces the respect for the partner in the mind of the partner. Later, even if the tension between them subsides, they always remember their partner’s comment on their career.