Bhubaneswar: Looking at the emerging trends and industry needs, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IITB) launched two new programmes and several new courses for the upcoming fall 2024 session. The two new programmes include an inter-disciplinary blended-mode MTech Degree in ‘Advanced Maintenance Technology’, meant especially for engineers working in the industry and MTech Degree in ‘Semiconductor Technology and Chip Design’, meant for regular students. With a view to modernise the curriculum, IITB introduced several new courses, like Minor in Economics, Micro-specialisation in Software Engineering, courses on entrepreneurship and a host of new open electives in modern areas of studies for undergraduate as well as research students. A new PhD fellowship titled ‘Professor RH Tupkary Fellowship’ has been created at IITB from a donation of `1 crore by School of Minerals, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering chair professor Brahma Deo, as a token of respect for his erstwhile professor at Banaras Hindu University in 1967. A PhD student is currently working under this fellowship in the area of Physiology, jointly with AIIMS, on mental health disorders. With these new development in the curriculum and pedagogy and added outreach to industry, IIT Bhubaneswar is all set to enhance industry-academia collaboration, bring innovation in the field of technical education and research, as well as support the professional development of the students.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP