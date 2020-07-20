Bhubaneswar: The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Umashankar Dash and Prateek Singh, took charge at a special function held at the Police Seva Bhawan here, Monday.

While Das took charge from outgoing Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahu, Singh received the charge from former Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

Both Dash and Singh were appointed as the DCPs during a recent reshuffle.

Dash, was previously serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Puri district, and his appointment as DCP, Bhubaneswar is largely considered as a reward for conducting this year’s Rath Yatra amid the trying times of Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, Prateek Singh was the SP of Kandhamal.

Speaking on the occasion, both the DCPs said that successful enforcement of the lockdown and ensuring strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines, while keeping the policemen safe, would be the biggest challenge for them.

Besides Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi, Additional Commissioner of Police Sajnay Singh welcomed both the new DCPs.

However, media persons were barred from visiting the Police Seva Bhawan and the function was broadcast live in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Later, both the officers left for their respective DCP offices in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.