New Delhi: Covid-19 surge continues in the national capital as 3,567 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 6,72,381, the health bulletin released Saturday said.

According to the bulletin, 10 Covid related deaths were also reported taking the toll to 11,060 while with 2,904 patients recovered from the virus. The active cases stood at 12,647 and the overall positivity rate was reported to be 4.48 per cent.

As per the bulletin, a total of 79,617 tests – 57,296 RT-PCR and 22,321 rapid antigen tests — were conducted.

The Delhi government has decided to ramp up the bed capacity in city hospitals by 25 per cent for Covid patients as the national capital continues to witness a steep surge in the Covid-19 cases in the last few days.