Bhubaneswar: As part of a broader push towards green and renewable energy, the state government is gearing up to launch a comprehensive Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, aimed at strengthening the infrastructure required for EV adoption, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said here Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with Sarvotech, a company specialising in solar energy and EV infrastructure, at Lok Seva Bhavan in the City, Singh Deo emphasised the importance of building a clean and sustainable future for a ‘Viksit Odisha’.

He highlighted that the proposed EV policy will lay the foundation for the construction of EV charging stations across the state, aligning with the national mission to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and curb carbon emissions.

On the occasion, Sarvotech representatives presented their proposal for setting up EV charging stations and expanding solar power generation across the state. The firm has already conducted field visits and expressed interest in contributing to the state’s EV infrastructure. “The state is committed to increasing the use of electric vehicles.

For this, we are soon bringing the ‘Odisha EV Policy’, which will create the right ecosystem for EV growth, including charging infrastructure, subsidies, and private sector participation,” Singh Deo said.

Odisha’s power sector has already received national recognition, with three of its DISCOMs ranked among the top 10 in the country.

The state’s efficient electricity management has also drawn interest from Uttar Pradesh, which is exploring the model for replication. Key officials in attendance included Finance department Principal Secretary Saswat Kumar Mishra, GRIDCO Managing Director Trilochana Panda, Sarvotech MD Raman Bhatia, senior executives from Tata Power and officials from the Energy department.

The upcoming Odisha EV Policy is expected to catalyse investments, promote sustainable transport, and reduce the carbon footprint of the state’s transportation sector.

