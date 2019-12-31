Puri: The Lions’ Gate of Srimandir and a portion of the Grand Road have been decked up by the administration to welcome thousands of devotees who will throng the Pilgrim city on the New Year’s Day.

The district administration and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) have erected new barricades and sheds on the Grand Road to provide a hassle-free shrine visit to the devotees.

Just a few months ago, the surroundings of Srimandir were packed with vending stalls and beggars, much to the inconvenience of the devotees. However, the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir and the immediate surroundings the 12th century shrine have been freed from vendors and beggars. Besides, more space has been made available around the temple after the demolition of some mutts and other structures, said an official of the district administration.

To enhance the beauty of Srimandir surroundings, the administration has put up hundreds of flower plants alongside the Meghanada wall.

The administration has erected a 270-ft long barricade having 10 rows to regulate the crowd. The entire barricade has been covered with sheds and fitted with CCTVs and sound boxes. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance of the barricades. “There are special facilities for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees. The barricades and the Lions’ Gate have been decorated with flowers,” said the official.

This apart, the administration has set up drinking water kiosks, lavatories and shoe stands near the temple. Moreover, a portion of the Grand Road has been decorated with colourful paintings to enhance the beauty of the Lions’ Gate.

“The entire locality has been decorated with lights and flowers. Devotees will get a new experience while visiting the shrine on the New Year Day,” added the official.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees from across the state and outside visited Srimandir and paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath on the last day of 2019.