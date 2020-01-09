Pune: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is one wicket away from becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, and when Virat Kohli and Company take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match here Friday. Currently, Bumrah is tied with Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal with 52 wickets to his name.

Bumrah has taken 44 matches to claim 52 wickets while Chahal took only 36 matches. Ashwin on the other hand, has 52 wickets in 46 games.

Returning from injury, all eyes were on Bumrah in the second T20I in Indore which India won comfortably by seven wickets. Bumrah was out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August last year due to a stress fracture on his back. He picked up the wicket of Dasun Shanaka to take his tally to 52.

Bumrah was taken for 12 in the final over by Wanindu Hasaranga (16 not out) who hit a hat-trick of fours to end the innings with a flourish as the fast bowler returned figures of 1/31 in his four overs. However, two of the boundaries were edges and flew over the wicket-keeper and slip cordon.

IANS