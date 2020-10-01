Bhubaneswar: In a bid to reduce difficulties faced by vehicle owners and avoid harassment of commuters by traffic officials, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 that will be effective from October 1, 2020.

Following are the rules which will be applicable from October 1:

Physical presence of vehicular documents such as DL, RC, and Insurance will not be needed. Vehicle owners are allowed to upload and maintain a record of their vehicle’s documents on apps like Digi-locker or m-parivahan. Vehicular documents found authorized through electronic means will not be demanded in physical forms for any kind of inspection. A DL can be disqualified if needed through the government’s digital portal where the details of the violator will be recorded. Details of driving licenses disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal. E-challans will also be registered on the government’s digital portal. Violators’ records will be maintained digitally and electronically. Not only this, but the time stamp of inspection, police officer or any other concerned officer’s identity will also be recorded in the govt’s portal.

PNN