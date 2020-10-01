Bhubaneswar: In a bid to reduce difficulties faced by vehicle owners and avoid harassment of commuters by traffic officials, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 that will be effective from October 1, 2020.
Following are the rules which will be applicable from October 1:
- Physical presence of vehicular documents such as DL, RC, and Insurance will not be needed.
- Vehicle owners are allowed to upload and maintain a record of their vehicle’s documents on apps like Digi-locker or m-parivahan.
- Vehicular documents found authorized through electronic means will not be demanded in physical forms for any kind of inspection.
- A DL can be disqualified if needed through the government’s digital portal where the details of the violator will be recorded.
- Details of driving licenses disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal.
- E-challans will also be registered on the government’s digital portal.
- Violators’ records will be maintained digitally and electronically.
- Not only this, but the time stamp of inspection, police officer or any other concerned officer’s identity will also be recorded in the govt’s portal.
PNN
