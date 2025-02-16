Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress Sunday said its newly appointed president Bhakta Charan Das will undertake a ‘Sankalp padayatra’ from Bhubaneswar to Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Chairman of the Sankalp Padayatra Committee and former MLA, Debashis Patnaik said that before taking charge as the new Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Das will undertake the 60 km long padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri Tuesday.

Giving information on the padayatra, Patnaik said the Sankalp Padayatra will start from Biju Patnaik International Airport here Tuesday, at 10am and cover Shishu Bhavan, Rajmahal, Kalpana, Ravi Talkies Square before reaching Lingipura at 1pm.

After a lunch break, the walk will start again from Lingipur and reach Pipili. The participants of the padayatra including Das will spend the night at Pipili and start the journey on the following day and reach Teisipur. After lunch, they will start again and spend the night in Chandanpur on the way to Puri.

The padayatra will start from Chandanpur February 20 and after having lunch at ‘Bata Mangala’, in the afternoon, the newly appointed OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das will have a darshan of Lord Sri Jagannath and seek his blessings, Patnaik said.

“After returning from Jagannath temple, Puri, Das will address the media,” Patnaik said, adding that the new OPCC president will not make any political speech until he has darshan of Lord Jagannath and sought his blessings.

He said the objective of the padayatra is to establish the Congress as the number one political party in the state and to wish for the progress of Odisha along with the successful transformation of Odisha.

PTI