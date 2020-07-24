New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO Friday launched F15 in 4GB+128GB variant for Rs 16,990 in India

The smartphone was previously available in a 8GB RAM+128GB storage combination.

The new device will be available across online as well as offline platforms starting July 27, in three colours: unicorn white, lightening black and blazing blue, said the company.

OPPO F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90.7 screen-to-body ratios.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and gets its power from a 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that comes with 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera, 2MP sensor camera for portrait shots and 2MP monochrome sensor.

The phone also houses a 16MP selfie camera which is placed in the notch.

The device comes with various connectivity and sensor features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.5mm headphone jack, pedometer ambient light, proximity sensor and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on the top.