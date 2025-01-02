New Orleans: Investigators are probing whether others were involved in a rampage that left 15 dead and dozens injured after a pickup truck ploughed through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter early on New Year’s Day.

The FBI is treating the attack as an act of terrorism and believes the suspect may not have acted alone. The agency confirmed that the driver, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Texas, was killed in a shootout with police.

Authorities discovered firearms and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the vehicle, which bore the flag of the Islamic State (IS) group. Additional explosive devices were found elsewhere in the French Quarter.

How did the attack take place?

The incident took place on Bourbon Street, a renowned hub for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Revelry on the street had spilled into the early hours ahead of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, scheduled for later that day at the Superdome. The game was postponed until Thursday afternoon as a result of the attack.

Police said the suspect circumvented a police blockade and drove into the crowd at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, killing 15 people and injuring approximately 30 others. Two police officers injured in the ensuing shootout are in stable condition.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows three men and a woman placing one of the IEDs, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin.

Suspect and his motive

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, served in the U.S. Army between 2007 and 2020, including a deployment to Afghanistan. Jabbar, who later joined the Army Reserve, had been employed in business development by Deloitte since 2021.

Court documents reveal Jabbar experienced financial troubles in 2022 during a divorce, amassing debt despite earning approximately $10,000 monthly. The FBI is investigating videos posted by Jabbar hours before the attack, which allegedly indicate inspiration from IS.

Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan said during a press briefing that the FBI is exploring Jabbar’s potential ties to terrorist organisations.

Devices & evidence

The Louisiana State Police bulletin stated that firearms and pipe bombs wired for remote detonation were found in Jabbar’s truck. The remote control for the devices was also retrieved from the vehicle.

Potential link to Las Vegas explosion

President Joe Biden noted that the FBI is examining a possible connection between the New Orleans attack and an explosion outside a Las Vegas hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump.

Early Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck detonated outside the Trump International Hotel, killing a suspect inside. Fireworks and fuel canisters were reportedly found in the vehicle.

Impact & response

Bourbon Street was packed with celebrants welcoming 2025 and attendees of the Georgia vs. Notre Dame football game when the attack occurred. Victims included an aspiring nurse, a former football player, and a single mother. Officials have yet to release their names.

City records indicate New Orleans is in the process of replacing protective bollards along Bourbon Street, a project aimed at mitigating vehicle attacks.

Wednesday’s tragedy follows a troubling trend of vehicle-based violence, including a December attack in Germany, where a 50-year-old man drove into a Christmas market, killing five.

AP