After the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, numerous harrowing videos have surfaced on social media. Each one reveals the horrifying and shameful face of terror, showing how innocent civilians were targeted and the sheer fear that gripped the area.

A new video, now going viral, captures people desperately trying to save their lives during the attack. In the footage, terrorists can be seen carrying out a massacre in an open field, while some individuals flee for safety, hiding behind trees to avoid the gunfire.

The video was filmed by one of the survivors, who can be heard saying, “God will protect everyone.” He also says that terrorists had attacked the area and they narrowly escaped the deadly assault.

The video has triggered a strong emotional reaction online, with many calling for retaliation. Comments reflect the public’s anger and demand for justice. Some users say the terrorists should face the same fear and consequences. Others are urging the Indian government to launch the “biggest strike in history” and teach Pakistan a lesson.

Worth mentioning, India has taken a series of robust diplomatic measures to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in cross-border terrorism.

Recognizing the seriousness of this attack and its cross-border linkages, the Cabinet Committee on Security has taken the following unprecedented measures:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post

Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals

Declaration of Pakistani diplomats as persona non grata

India has also announced the withdrawal of its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with all such positions deemed annulled. Additionally, five support staff for these service advisors will be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

India has further decided to reduce the overall strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Both embassies will be scaled down to a staff strength of 30, from the current 55. This reduction will be implemented by May 1, 2025.