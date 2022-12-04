Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, has warned India of strict action in case of any ‘misadventure’, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, according to a media report.

The military’s media wing said that the newly-appointed Army chief visited frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) Saturday, where he was briefed on the latest situation and operational preparedness of the formation, The News reported.

The ISPR said the Army chief interacted with the officers and soldiers and appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties under challenging conditions.

“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit-Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy if ever war is imposed on us,” General Munir said, The News reported.

The Army chief also said that any misconception resulting in misadventure will always be met with full might of the armed forces backed by a resilient nation.

“Indian state will never be able to achieve its nefarious designs,” General Munir said, as per the report.

Earlier on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, received the COAS.

IANS