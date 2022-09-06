Jajpur: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has seen a threefold rise in revenue than expenditure in the last five years, officials have said. However, despite availability of funds, the 95.95- km rail track connecting Jajpur Road with Dhamra in Bhadrak via Biraja temple in Jajpur district is yet to be constructed. Residents have been demanding the construction of this railway route for the last decade.

Moreover, steps are not being taken to accord ‘Division’ status to Jajpur Road station. This has sparked resentment among the local residents. According to details available under Right to Information (RTI) Act by Satya Prakash Behuria, the ECoR earned Rs 89,669 crore as revenue while it spent Rs 27,943 crore during the fiscals 2017-18 to 2021-22. ECoR earned Rs 16,836.53 crore in 2017-18, Rs 17,671.16 crore in 2018-19, Rs 17,722.65 crore in 2019-20, Rs 17,471.11 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 19,961.08 crore in 2021-22.

However, the Jajpur RoadDhamra rail project which has a plan outlay of only Rs 1,042.62 crore is yet to be implemented. According to the details, on being directed by the Union government, ECoR surveyed the route in 2012-13. Later, it submitted its report before the Railway Board in April, 2015. Initial assessment said that Rs 995.393 crore will be spent on construction of the rail route. However, non-implementation of the project led to a cost escalation which has now increased Rs 1,042.62 crore, the Railway Board has recently stated.

At the same time officials said that once the tracks are laid it will lead to a 31.15 per cent increase in revenue for the ECoR. Eight stations have been proposed on the route. Several agitations and movements have taken place during the last decade for construction of the route, but to no avail. The route will pass through Jajpur and Bhadrak districts where there are two major shrines. Jajpur is famous for Shakti shrine of Maa Biraja temple while the famous Shaivite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani is in Bhadrak district. If the route is developed, tourist inflow will certainly increase in the two districts, sources said. Also there will be an increase in mining and manufactured freight, they added.

Local residents expressed disappointment as the project did not find a mention in the last Union Budget. The Centre has been rejecting the demand for a special rail division status to JajpurKeonjhar Road station despite the state government promising to provide necessary land for the establishment of the division.

On the other hand, the Union Commerce and Transport department has proposed construction of an 80-km long rail route project between Paradip and Dhamra. The project, if implemented will reduce the distance between Paradip to Bhadrak via Cuttack by 38 km. ECoR is earning approximately Rs 18,000 crore as revenue per year.

However, it is unfortunate that the Centre is neglecting a railway project which is of only Rs 1,042.62 crore, RTI activist Satya Prakash Behura said. Dushmant Kumar Rout, convener, railways division committee alleged that Indian Railways is neglecting the Jajpur Road station despite it having the credentials to be named a ‘Division’. He said that agitations will continue till the demands are fulfilled