Jajpur: Illegal stone crushers operating along a stretch of National Highway 53 — from Chandikhole Dak Bungalow Square to Chadheidhara — continue to pose grave risks in Jajpur district.

Several crusher units, extracting and processing black stone without proper permission, have led to recurring hazards claiming labourers’ lives, and law and order concerns in the region.

Taking serious note of this issue, the State government’s Steel and Mines department has prepared a new set of rules and a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the registration of stone crushers. As per the May 5 directive issued by Additional Secretary Daulat Chandrakar to the Director of Minor Minerals, the new rules mandate strict compliance from operators, with any violation resulting in cancellation of registration.

Since 2015, more than ten administrative crackdowns have been carried out on illegal crusher units under Dharmasala tehsil. These inspections included scrutiny of environmental clearance, transit passes, and sales receipts. Despite these efforts, little revenue has reached the government exchequer, and legal action against violators remains virtually non-existent.

In July last year, the Department of Mines conducted raids on 99 crusher units. Although locals had hoped this would lead to decisive action, no significant outcome followed. Illegal units operating without required permits continue to ignore environmental norms and siting criteria. Several units function dangerously close to schools at a distance of less than 500 metre, causing air pollution that has reportedly affected students’ health.

Previously, the administration had promised to develop a designated cluster for crushers. Land was identified in Barada, Anjira and Alajhatia within the Kalinganagar industrial zone, and a foundation stone was laid by then-MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray June 29, 2022. However, progress has stalled, allegedly due to resistance from vested interests fearing loss of monthly payouts from operators.

These crusher units often resume operations shortly after being shut down. Many possess massive stockpiles of black stone far exceeding what could have been extracted with legally sanctioned mining activity.

To curb the wrongdoings, the new SOP outlines detailed criteria for the units. Crusher owners must secure environmental clearance and e-transit passes through the i4MS system. Data on stone procurement, quantities crushed, and destinations must be maintained in a Form-C register and submitted during the first week of every month. All accounts and reports must be regularly updated and presented to inspecting authorities upon request.

Additionally, crushers must follow all environmental regulations, allow official stock audits, and install CCTV cameras and functional check gates. Non-compliance with these conditions will result in de-registration.

Whether these new rules will be enforced effectively in Jajpur remains to be seen, but discussions among locals indicate a cautious optimism that the government may finally act tough against illegal stone crusher activities.

PNN