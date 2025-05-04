Bhubaneswar: Three members of a family, including a teenager, were killed after a tractor carrying them overturned in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Sunday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Bahadur Nagar within the jurisdiction of Balichandrapur police station of the district when they were travelling back home from their farmland, the police said.

The deceased, a 15-year-old boy and his grandparents were seated on the tractor when the accident happened.

They had gone to the farmland to collect the harvested crop to protect it from getting destroyed during thunderstorms, a police officer said.

Locals admitted them to the Badachana hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.

“We have received three bodies around 1.30 am. It was an accident,” a doctor at the Badachana hospital said.

“We have registered a case and sent the bodies to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway,” the officer of the Balichandrapur police station added.

