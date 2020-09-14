Mumbai: A new song titled Josh-e-jahaan was launched Monday, marking three months of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The song is dedicated to fans of the late actor who have been fighting for justice for Sushant.

“14 sept 2020 marks 90 days since Sushant Singh Rajput left all of us. Since 90 days the josh of all his fans and supporters have kept everything alive. On the 90th day, we dedicate the song ‘Josh-e-jahaan’ to all fans of Sushant Singh Rajput requesting them to be united for the justice of Sushant till we get it,” Nilotpal Mrinal, the song’s producer shared.

Sharing the song on her unverified Twitter account, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote: “It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand.”

Penned by Aditya Chakravarty and composed by Shubham Sundaram, “Josh-e-jahaan” has been sung by Neel Ghosh and Arpita Chakraborty. The video features a collage of beautiful memories of the late actor.