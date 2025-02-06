Berhampur: A team of researchers from Estuarine Biology Regional Centre at Gopalpur in Ganjam district have identified a new species of flying fish, ‘Cheilopogon arcticeps’, in the Indian Ocean. The discovery was made by the researchers of Estuarine Biology Regional Centre in Gopalpur in collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India. According to Anil Mohapatra, the fish was first identified at Petuaghat fish landing centre in West Bengal. The known range of the fish extends from the western Pacific Ocean to the Bay of Bengal. The species is distinguished by its elongated and broad pectoral fi ns but lacks the characteristic black markings found in other related species.

Previously, ‘Cheilopogon arcticeps’ had been documented in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand. These fish are commonly found in coastal waters rather than the open sea. The research was conducted by Anil Mohapatra, Subhendu Sekhar Mishra, Dipan Roy of Bajkul Milani Mahavidyalaya, and researchers Sanmitra Roy and Tapan Khatua. Their findings have been published in the prestigious Journal of the Marine Biological Association. Till date, scientists have identified 80 species of flying fish worldwide, with 24 recorded along India’s coastal waters. Fortunately, ‘Cheilopogon arcticeps’ poses no threat to humans.