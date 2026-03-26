Phulbani: An Odisha Police personnel of the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Kandhamal district was injured in accidental firing while climbing a hill in Daringbadi area, police said Thursday.

The injured personnel was identified as 27-year-old Sukant Majhi, a native of Haripur village of Keonjhar district.

The incident took place Wednesday evening during a combing operation.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Harisha B C said Majhi sustained a bullet injury due to a freak firing incident while on duty.

His service rifle accidentally went off, and the bullet hit his shoulder while he was climbing a hill in Gajalbadi-Kerubadi forest in Daringbadi area, another police officer said.

He said the injured police personnel was initially admitted to a hospital at Sorada in Ganjam district and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

His health condition was stated to be stable, he added.