Bhubaneswar: Sangahamitra Pati, director, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), said Wednesday that COVID patients have started to report new symptoms over the past few months.

Pati was speaking at a webinar arranged by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). She said that besides the usual dry cough, fever and respiratory ailments, other symptoms have also come to the fore.

“We have now seen other symptoms like diarrhoea, body pain and other symptoms related to haemodynamics,” she said.

The official also said that the COVID epidemic is not likely to go early but the population can learn to better manage the disease through well established precautionary measures. She also tried to allay the fears of the population on cases of the contradiction of COVID reports.

She also agreed that the state needs to test more people in the state. The RMRC director also said that there are intra-state variations of COVID cases with hotspots in many areas. She also said that the situation in Ganjam seems to be improving now.

“We can also improve the situation in Odisha by maintaining social distancing and other prevention measures,” she added.