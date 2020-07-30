Bhubaneswar: Director General of Odisha Police Abhay Thursday charged the State Crime Branch to initiate investigation into the death of motivational speaker and human rights activist Aditya Dash.

“I have ordered Crime Branch to take Charge of investigation of BBSR GRPS case no 81/20 relating to death of social activist Sri Aditya Das,” tweeted DGP Abhay.

On the other hand, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi over the death of Aditya.

NHRC has taken the decision following the complaint filed by Supreme Court Lawyer and social activist Radhakanta Tripathi.

Notably, social activist and motivational speaker Aditya Dash aka Manabapremi’s mulitilated body was recovered by the GRP police on a railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road railway station in Bhubaneswar July 7. Later, GRP police investigation found the suicide note which was seized from Aditya’s house and confirmed that it was written by him.

