Khurda: Members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Khurda police prevented Wednesday an alleged child marriage from taking place at a temple in Khurda district. However, now they are in a spot of bother. The bride has claimed that she is over 18 years in age. She has also stated that she was not being forced to tie the nuptial knot. She said she was in love with the bridegroom.

The girl Thursday told members of the CWC that she met Ramesh Nayak on ‘Facebook’ and they fell in love after lengthy interactions on the social media platform. The couple claimed that they were in physical contact for the last two months. Then they decided to get married.

Ramesh said that after the girl’s family members knew about their relationship they assaulted her and took away her mobile phone. Fearing further problems the girl left the home Saturday (October 25) and reached at the boy’s house. However, the girl’s family claimed that she left the home Tuesday night and she is less than 16 years old.

“I then arranged her stay at the residence of one of her friends and informed her family. After a detailed discussion, her family members relented and agreed to our marriage. It was scheduled for Wednesday,” informed Ramesh. “I don’t understand why this age question is cropping up,” he added.

It should be stated here that CWC members and police had foiled the marriage at Lokeshwar Temple in Palla panchayat locality. This came after the girl’s family members alleged at that she is below 16 years and was being forced into marriage. The girl is from Dimiripatna village of Nayagarh district.

Police and members of CWC have launched a probe to determine the exact age of the girl even though she continues to insist that she is over 18 years and she is getting married out of her own free will.

