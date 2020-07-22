Mumbai: Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not with us anymore, but his fans and close friends are unable to forget him. Fans of the deceased actor keep sharing his throwback pictures and videos as memories on social media.

Fans are sharing old clips of the Chhichhore actor as a tribute to him. Die-hard fans are finding it hard that the man with a golden heart who taught us to stand strong in life no matter what through his movie Chhichhore is not amongst us.

Meanwhile, an old video of the Sushant Singh Rajput has once again surfaced on social media.

In this video, Sushant is seen singing the song of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his idol. It is a known fact that Sushant was a big admirer of SRK. He had said this in many of his media interviews. He has also agreed that he had the dream of becoming an actor only after watching SRK in the big screen.

In this viral video, Sushant is singing superhit song ‘Main Yahan Hoon Yahan’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Veer-Zara. His friend is also spotted in the video along with the PK actor. He is seen singing the song in the video and performing Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose (arms outstretched).

This video of Sushant Singh Rajput has been shared on Instagram account by one of his fan club. This video is going viral on social media.

Earlier also a video of Sushant went viral, in which he was also seen singing the song of Shah Rukh Khan’s film. In this video, Sushant was seen singing the song ‘Koi Na Koi Chahea Pyaar Karne Wala’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Deewana in a fun manner.

Sushant won the hearts of millions of viewers with his performances in films like MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His last film was Dil Bechara. The body of Sushant Singh Rajput was found at his house in Mumbai June 14, after police investigation revealed that he committed suicide by hanging himself.