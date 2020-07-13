Chhatrapur: The district of Ganjam has turned out to be a coronavirus hotspot in Odisha. Everyday a large number of cases are being reported from the district. Amid the crisis the noble gesture of Dr Tapti Panda has caught the attention of all and sundry. The Odia doctor based in New York has donated a mobile van for swab sample collection and testing of samples.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has praised Dr Tapti Panda on his official twitter account for this helpful act. The price of the mobile van is approximately Rs 15 lakh.

A vehicle donated by Dr Tapti Panda, doctor now in New York for use for swab collection and Mobile testing. She has invested Rs15 lakh for this for her dedication to the people of Odisha. We thanks for her generous attitude towards public health @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/YWGCTWI4FV — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 13, 2020

“She (Dr Panda) said that it is my responsibility to do something for my motherland. As a token of love, I have donated the mobile van for the service of people in my district,” Kulange wrote on his Twitter handle quoting the New York-based doctor. It should be stated here that Dr Panda was born in Ganjam district and grew up there before shifting to the United States.

Her gesture comes amid contrasting scenes. There have been many instances when health department officials have been refused entry into housing complexes to set up testing units. So the donation of the mobile van is a shot in the arm for healthcare officials.

The van will be operated by the district administration. Civic officials said the van can also be stationed at selected locations and cater to people. In this case prior appointment has to be taken for people wanting to get their samples collected by visiting the van.

Residents of Ganjam district have also thanked Dr Panda for her humane gesture.

