India restrict Kiwis

Auckland: After an initial onslaught, Indian bowlers managed to take out both New Zealand openers Martin Guptil (33r 20b 4×4 2×6) and Colin Munro (26r, 25b 2×4 1×6), restricting the hosts to 73/2 at the end of ten overs.

Good start for New Zealand

Auckland: New Zealand openers Martin Guptil 25 (16b) and Colin Munro 13 (14b) once again kicked things off with style by sharing a 39-run partnership in the first five overs in the second T20I against India here at Eden Park.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 39/0 in five overs ( Guptil 25r, 16b; Mohammed Shami 2-0-14-0)

Kiwis win toss, choose to bat first

Auckland: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second T20 International at Eden Park, here Sunday.

Both the captains have fielded the same teams that played Friday at the same venue. India are leading the series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett.

PTI