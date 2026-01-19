Bhadrak: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a washroom at Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), and was later declared dead, officials said Monday.

The incident took place in the gynaecology ward of the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital, where an unidentified woman was suspected of abandoning the baby inside a bathroom and fleeing the premises, officials added.

The newborn was discovered by another patient’s relative who went to use the washroom and immediately alerted hospital staff.

Hospital sources said the baby was already dead when medical personnel reached the spot. The identity of the mother remains unknown. No official statement has yet been issued by on-duty staff regarding how the incident went unnoticed.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace the woman who abandoned the newborn and to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

