Dabugaon: Thrown by his parents in a bush, a newborn boy miraculously survived a night with no harm from wild animals before he was rescued Tuesday morning. The heart-wrenching incident was reported from Barigaon village under Dabugaon police limits in Nabarangpur district. The baby boy was discovered after the passersby heard his cry.

A woman Champa Tanti gave the baby motherly care before he was taken to a local health centre. The condition of the baby is absolutely fine with minor cuts and wounds due to ant bites, medical sources said. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. A case has been registered while the police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the details regarding the abandoned baby.

Meanwhile, the baby has been left in the care of Champa who is leaving no stone unturned to give the baby a new lease of life. While locals have praised the love of Champa for the baby, they demanded stringent action against the parents who abandoned the newborn. “It was sheer luck that the boy survived the night as stray animals do roam around in the area. How can someone be so inhumane to leave a baby to die? We suspect it to be the work of some unwed young couple,” a local woman said. Another local said it was a ‘miracle’ that the baby survived the night. “They are criminals, not parents who abandoned the baby in a bush,” he added.

Police are searching for the newborn’s parents. The Child Line has also been made aware of the child’s condition.