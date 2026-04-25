Jaipur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered his second hundred in the IPL – a 37-ball 103 – as Rajasthan Royals put on board a strong 228 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here Saturday.

Sooryavanshi got plenty of support from Dhruv Jurel, who made a 35-ball 51 and, helped the teenager milk 112 runs for the second wicket.

In the death overs, Donovan Ferreira (33) played some big shots as RR went past the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 228/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 103, Dhruv Jurel 51; Pat Cummins 1/27, Eshan Malinga 2/38).