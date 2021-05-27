Balasore/Kendrapara/Bhadrak: At least two newborns have been named ‘Yaas’ after cyclone ‘Yaas’ in Odisha as they were born while the cyclone was causing destructions in the state Wednesday.

According to a source, Badal Maiti and Sonali Maiti, a couple of Parakhi area under Sadar block in Balasore district, were blessed with a baby boy Wednesday evening. They and their family members have named the newborn ‘Yaas’.

In another similar incident reported from Harinapokhari village under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district, a newborn girl has been named after the cyclone. Saraswati Bairagi, wife of Soumya Ranjan Bairgai, residents of Harinapokhari village, gave birth to a baby girl during the time when the process of landfall was underway.

Since the day of coming to know about cyclone Yaas, the family members had been worried thinking about Saraswati’s safe delivery. They were all exalted at the news of Saraswati giving birth to a baby girl. They said they have named the baby after cyclone ‘Yaas’ so as to remember the experience for a lifetime.

Notably, the government had shifted 2,100 pregnant women to DHHs, CHCs and PHCs well before cyclone ‘Yaas’ making its landfall. Anganwadi workers and ASHAs took pain in shifting these women to nearby hospitals. A total of 750 babies were born during the cyclone. In Bhadrak alone, 224 expectant mothers were evacuated to hospitals. Bhadrak district health department has confirmed that as many as 69 babies were born during the cyclone.

PNN