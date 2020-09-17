Angul: In a shocking incident, a severed head of a newborn baby was found near the boundary wall of a school in Angul town Thursday morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the severed body part and launched an investigation. The gender of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Some commuters first spotted the baby’s severed head lying near the compound wall of New Era Public School in the road connecting Mishra pada and Kalinga Thakurani road. Soon, people thronged the spot. The scene not only baffled the local residents but also irked them.

Incidents of abandoned newborn babies being found have often been reporting from various parts of the district as well as state. But this was an unusual one, leaving people shocked.

Locals alleged that the baby may have been born out-of-wedlock and thus murdered. “The crime may have taken place somewhere else and the severed head has been dumped here only to delay the investigation process. As of now the police are on the job of tracing out the torso of the baby and by that time the suspects could have destroyed the evidences,” they alleged.

PNN