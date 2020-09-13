Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Odisha Pradesh Congress A Chellakumar tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu MP in a message on social media confirmed that he has tested positive and advised people who have come in contact with him to undergo COVID-19 test, if necessary.

Sharing about his health condition on Twitter, Chellakumar wrote, “I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I would like to request all those who had come in contact with me during past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay safe”.

The restructuring of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is likely to be delayed with newly-appointed in-charge A Chellakumar infected by the deadly virus, a source said.

It may be mentioned here that AICC had appointed Chellakumar as the new in-charge for Odisha two days back replacing former in-charge Jitendra Singh.

Chellakumar is a Member of Parliament from Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

PNN