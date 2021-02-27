Balasore: A newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan Saturday morning at her in-laws’ house in Kharasahapur village under Bahanaga block of Balasore district.

The family of the deceased, meanwhile, alleged that the woman was murdered by her in-laws for not bringing ample dowry. Further, they alleged that her brother-in-law was often trying to establish physical relationship with the woman to which she had vehemently objected.

The deceased had apprised her husband, who works outside the district, about the developments several times. The husband, however, supported his brother, the victim’s family alleged.

The woman had married Uttam Jena from Kharasahapur eight months back, a police official said.

The deceased was spotted by her in-laws inside her room while hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree, following a severe altercation between them. The in-laws later rushed Harapriya to Soro government hospital where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

Police have detained Harapriya’s mother-in-law and started a probe.

