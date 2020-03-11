Odagaon: Local police recovered the body of a newlywed woman from Baunsagadia village Lenka Sahi under Odgaon police limits of Nayagarh district late Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Lenka (19), wife of Kartik Lenka.

According to a source, Sunita had married Kartik nine months back. While Kartik worked as a painter at Kerala, Sunita was staying with her in-laws.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that Sunita had an altercation with her in-laws after she returned from his parental house five days back. Later, she was found hanging under mysterious circumstances.

Family members of the victim alleged that Sunita has been murdered by her in-laws. Moreover, her in-laws are missing since the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. Based on the report lodged by the family members of the victim, police also registered a case. “Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of her death,” IIC Snehalata Pradhan said.

