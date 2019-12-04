Nagpur: A Nagpur court Wednesday fixed January 4, 2020 as the date of next hearing of the case in which former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit.

Fadnavis had sought an exemption from appearance before the court in the case. Judicial Magistrate First Class SD Mehta fixed the next date after hearing argument from both sides.

Earlier, Fadnavis’ counsel Uday Dable prayed the Magistrate’s Court to allow exemption to the BJP leader from appearance in the case. He said Fadnavis could not be present in the court due to some ‘unavoidable work’. He informed Fadnavis’ intention was not to delay the trial and proceedings.

However, city-based lawyer Satish Uke, who earlier filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis, asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

The petitioner said Fadnavis did not appear before the court as he had ‘pre-decided’ to seek exemption for appearance Wednesday. Uke cited a report published in a national daily, November 4 in which Fadnavis’ counsel stated that the BJP leader need not personally remain present on the date and can seek an extension.

But, he has to personally come to the court and seek bail for himself on whichever date is subsequently fixed, Uke said quoting Fadnavis’ counsel.

Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

PTI