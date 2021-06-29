Rio de Janeiro: Brazil star Neymar complained about a Copa America pitch again.

Brazil’s quarterfinal Friday against Uruguay or Chile will be in Rio de Janeiro at Nilton Santos Stadium, of which the field has been heavily criticized since the start of the tournament.

In a post on Instagram, Neymar pondered “Where will the next Brazil match be played?” beneath photos of a dirt pitch and Wembley Stadium’s impeccable-looking pitch during the 2012 Olympics.

Neymar also criticized the Rio pitch June 17 after Brazil beat Peru 4-0.

“Celebrating yesterday’s goal in the beautiful’ pitch of the Engenhao,” the striker said, using the name Brazilians use to call the stadium.

“Please, fix the pitch.”

Lionel Messi and his Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have also criticized the pitch of Nilton Santos.

Brazilian media reported at the weekend that Brazil wanted to play its quarterfinal at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba because of the pitch at the Rio stadium. If Brazil advances, it will also play the semifinal at Nilton Santos.

CONMEBOL said it finished Sunday upgrading the Maracanã Stadium pitch for the final July 10.