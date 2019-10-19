Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided to continue with their earlier order of halting of the mega drinking water project in the Kendrapara district which was alleged to have been developed on forest lands.

In a recent hearing, the national green watchdog decided to continue with their earlier stay order on account of the controversy relating to its legality due to inadequate approvals from the government.

As per the earlier orders of the NGT, no construction work could be undertaken in the disputed project unless the tribunal lifts the stay order. The tribunal court in its order said, “On the request of the learned Counsel appearing for the applicant, time is granted to file additional affidavit. Similar prayer is made on behalf of the State Respondents. The prayers are considered and allowed. Let it be filed within two weeks from hence. Interim order dated 03.09.2019 (stay order) shall continue to be in operation until further orders.”

The court, while imposing the stay order, had said, “The essential question raised in the case is that the Mega Piped Water Supply Project is being executed on forest land in Kendrapara district without obtaining clearance as per the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.”

It also stated, “Considering the letter of the Assistant Conservator of Forest dated May 31, 2017, which indicates that 5.20 acres of Gramya Jungle Land is involved, we direct that no construction should be carried out until the next date.”

The villagers of Manikunda village in the Marshaghai tehsil of Kendrapara had earlier approached the tribunal alleging that the area where the project is being executed is gramya jungle kisam, and is being executed without clearance from the Forest Department. It also lacks pre requisite approvals for carrying out the operations.