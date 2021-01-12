Rourkela: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has served notice to the authorities of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) asking them to submit a report on gas mishap at RSP that claimed four lives earlier this month.

The RSP authorities have been asked to submit the report by February 11.

Notably, four workers died while undergoing treatment at hospital and six others got severely intoxicated following a gas leakage at the coal chemical department of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) January 6.

The Rourkela Steel Plant authorities taking the case seriously had suspended two Deputy General Manager (DGM) rank officials – Gopabandhu Barik of EMD Department and Nabendu Das of CCD Mechanical Department and Assistant Manager (Safety), Smruti Ranjan Sahu.

Ten workers engaged by a private construction company were working at the coal chemical department of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) January 6 morning when the mishap of toxic gas leakage took place. The affected workers were immediately rushed to RSP-owned Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Four of them who were identified as Ganesh Pailo, Abhimanyu Saha, Babu Panda and Rabi Sahu succumbed while undergoing treatment.

PNN