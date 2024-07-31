Jajpur/Dharmasala: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from the state government over the death of 44 labourers in various black stone quarries and crusher units under Dharmasala tehsil in Jajpur district, a report said. A division bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Arun Kumar Verma of the green body heard the matter July 29 and directed the Chief Secretary and others to submit their responses through affidavits within four weeks.

The environment watchdog was hearing a petition filed by Youth United for Sustainable Environment Trust. Advocate Shankar Prasad Pani pleaded on behalf of the petitioner. The next hearing is scheduled for September 13. The petitioner has made the district Collector, Dharmasala tehsildar, additional secretary of Water Resources department, member secretary of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and their counterpart of state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA), executive engineer R&B division at Panikoili, deputy director of mines, Jajpur Road, Jajpur SP, executive engineer, minor irrigation division, director general of mines safety, deputy director of Forest department and leaseholder Narayan Rout as the respondents in the case.

According to the case diary, 44 labourers have been killed in various black stone quarries and stone crusher units under Dharmasala tehsil during the last seven years. Three labourers were also killed when a portion of Dankari hill caved in May 15, 2024. Leaseholder Rout was permitted to extract black stone on four-acre land of khata no-465 and plot no-128(P) and 45(P) on Dankari hill. The SPCB, without making a proper review of the lease, gave consent to operate April 18, 2024.

Taking advantage of the situation, Rout went in for excessive extraction by using explosives. The farmlands adjoining the hills were destroyed due to the plying of overloaded dumpers and trucks and also resulted in air pollution in the area. The black stone mining also caused substantial damage to a large water body Ranibandha and the Paikarapur minor irrigation project. The assistant executive engineer of the minor irrigation project had written to Dhramasala tehsildar August 31, 2018 over the issue but in vain. It is alleged that the mining plan and the terms and conditions of SPCB have not been followed as far as this black stone quarry is concerned.

The Works department has remained a mute spectator to the damage caused to the roads due to the plying of overloaded vehicles while mining was carried out in complete violation of norms. This has resulted in the death of five to 10 labourers at black stone quarry every year. The number of mishaps is increasing by the year as the administration has failed to take exemplary action against illegal mining. Notably, OrissaPOST, in its report May 17, 2024, highlighted the death of labourers at Dankari Hill.