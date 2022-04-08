Baripada: A team of National Green Tribunal (NGT) conducted a probe into the alleged illegal mining and transportation of sand from Arapata and Dingira sand mines in Budhabalanga River of Mayurbhanj district.

The four-member team of the green body visited two sand mines and conducted a probe, Wednesday. The visit of the team has fuelled hopes among the residents that it will put an end to illegal sand mining and environmental degradation.

The team members also collected details about the sand illegally stored inside the quarries. The matter on illegal mining is scheduled for hearing April 22 after the team completes its probe and submit a report to the NGT.

A senior scientist of the state Environment Impact Assessment Authority (EIAA), a senior scientist of the state pollution control board, a representative of the district Collector and the district mines officer are the members of the team.

The team members first conducted probe at Garudabasa behind Betanoti College and later visited the Bada Sahi tehsil office. Later, the team visited both the quarries and collected details about sand extraction and transportation.

Apprehending retaliation by the sand smugglers, a platoon of police force also accompanied the team members during their visit. Betanoti SDPO Sudarshan Das and Bada Sahi IIC also accompanied the team members and supervised their protection and security.

Reports said petitioner Radha Mohan Singh has moved the eastern bench of NGT at Kolkata over illegal sand lifting and transportation from Arapata and Dingira sand quarries in the river under the revenue jurisdiction of Bada Sahi tehsil office. The petitioner alleged that the state government has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 100 crore due to the illegal sand lifting and transportation from the river.

Judicial member Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta have admitted the petition for hearing and directed the district administration to constitute a team and conduct a probe.

The NGT has also made 16 officials as parties to the case and asked for show-cause from the district administration.

PNN