Khurda: The stretch of national highway (NH-16) from Khurda town to Bhubaneswar has turned a death trap for the last eight months. Eight persons have died owing to road accidents since May. However, nothing has been done by either the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) or the Khurda district administration to prevent the loss of lives.

Commuters have been facing utter difficulties, as extension work of the national highway is under way. The highway has been reduced to narrow lanes in some places while at other areas only one-way traffic is being permitted.

The localities where the NH-16 has become very narrow are the Khurda Industrial Estate Outpost, Jatni bypass, PN College, Gangapada toll gate, Gangapada Chhak, Talakheta (Jatni gate), Bata Bhuasuni Temple, Ratanga and Gohira Squares.

Similar road conditions also prevail at Tamando village, Kalinganagar, Aiginia, Pitapali, SP Office Chhak, Kuradhamal, Daleiput, Godipada tollgate, Jankia, Rameswar, Tapanga, Malipada, Maa Ugratara shrine, Kuhudi, Nachuni, Tangi bypass and Balugaon bypass areas.

Local lawyers namely Shaktishankar Mishra and Ajit Kumar Patnaik, social activist Sobhan Ghose, youth leaders Harihar Khadanga and Rakesh Sahu resented the apathetic attitude of the authorities.

Views of the national highway authorities as well as Khurda district administration could not be obtained, despite attempts.

PNN