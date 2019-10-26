Jharsuguda: Locals staged a demonstration and blocked both NH-49 and NH-10 for two incidents Friday in Jharsugada district.

Alleging hooliganism by the toll employees on Gandhi Chhak, hundreds of locals staged a demonstration and blocked NH-49.

According to sources, despite the district administration’s order directing not to collect tax from the locals, the toll employees have been collecting taxes from the public since October 1.

Moreover, they also resort to misbehavior when opposed. Reportedly, the toll employees assaulted a local named Nirmal while they were collecting tax on October 24. Protesting the activities of the staffers at the toll gate, locals resorted to agitation.

Besides the complete refund of toll tax collection, the agitators also demanded an apology from the toll employees for assaulting Nirmal.

Vehicular movement on Jharsuguda-Belpahad road came to a grinding halt on account of the protest as vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade, sources said.

In another incident, a bike-borne sibling duo was killed in a road accident on the MMC road under NH-10 in the district. Irked over the accident, locals resorted to agitation and staged road blockade on MMC road.

The deceased have been identified as Santanu Bhainsa and Jagganath Bhainsa.

According to sources, the incident occurred Friday morning when the brothers were riding a motorcycle when a speeding iron-laden truck ran over them. The duo died on the spot following the mishap.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem and have seized the two vehicles from the mishap spot, sources said.