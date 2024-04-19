New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 33 highway stretches including in Odisha, cumulatively spanning 2,741 km to monetise during the current financial year through toll operate transfer (TOT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) modes. The identified stretches include Panikoili-Rimuli in Odisha, Lucknow-Aligarh, KanpurAyodhya-Gorakhpur and Bareilly-Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram-Kotputli-Jaipur bypass and Jaipur-Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Chennai bypass in Tamil Nadu and MuzaffarpurDarbhanga-Purnia highway in Bihar. The asset would be monetised through ToT/InvIT modes. “NHAI will have discretion to review and change the above list and modes of monetisation,” the agency said.

NHAI has raised Rs 40,314 crore through various modes of asset monetisation in 2023-24 against the target of Rs 28,868 crore. NHAI’s asset monetisation has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore till date. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had raised Rs 32,855 crore in 2022-23 through various modes of asset monetisation.

Currently, MoRTH monetises its assets under three modes – TOT model, InvIT and projectbased financing to provide all categories of investors an opportunity to invest in assets about highways and associated infrastructure. InvIT is an instrument on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over some time.