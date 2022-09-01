Chhatrapur: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will build three flyovers and seven underpasses on the stretch of NH-16 between Sorala and Puintala in Ganjam district. An estimated Rs 224 crore will be spent for the purpose. This was revealed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahoo here.

Sources said, the flyovers will be built up at Lanjipalli, Pokadi Bandh Chhak and Chhatrapur DRDA Chhak while underpasses will be built up at Bhairabi Chhak, Randa Chhak, Sorala, Kanisi, Haladiapadar and Mandiapalli. A detailed project report (DPR) in this regard has been prepared and the tender process for these projects will be initiated soon, sources said.