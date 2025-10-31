Kendrapara: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to expedite payment of compensation to a rape victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The order followed a petition filed by Kendrapara-based human rights defender Sagar Jena. The NHRC has sought a compliance report within four weeks and instructed OSLSA to take all necessary steps to ensure timely payment to the victim.

Additionally, the Kendrapara superintendent of police (SP) was directed to oversee the process and submit proof of payment to the Commission within four weeks. OSLSA was also asked to provide any additional or complete reports as required by December 5, 2025.

According to the petitioner, the victim, a female bus conductor, was allegedly raped at a bus stand under Mahakalapada police limits by the accused who worked as a supervisor at the bus terminal. The case was reviewed by the Commission during its camp court in Bhubaneswar July 21, 2025. The SP of Kendrapara, who was present at the hearing, confirmed that a criminal case had been registered and the accused had been arrested.

Regarding compensation, the SP stated that he had requested the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kendrapara, to initiate payment under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The NHRC directed the secretary to ensure that payment is made within three weeks if the request has been received, and the SP was instructed to submit proof of payment within four weeks.

The NHRC expressed regret that no report had yet been received from the concerned authorities regarding the compensation. The Commission emphasized that DLSA, Kendrapara, must not delay the victim’s compensation without a valid reason, noting that entitlement to interim or full compensation will be determined by the court during trial.

UNI