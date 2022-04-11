Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recently disposed of 1,902 out of the 2,621 petitions filed by rights activist seeking redressal of grievances regarding the unavailability of social welfare schemes and basic amenities in Koraput and Keonjhar districts.

The petitioner, Radhakant Tripathy, during the virtual hearing March 28 mentioned that he takes up the cases free of cost of the common people who approach him.

The people mostly come to him from remote areas and are deprived of welfare schemes. Many are yet to be fully rehabilitated in the above districts.

Besides the petitioner, higher authorities of Odisha government including Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and District Collectors of Keonjhar and Koraput were present during the hearing of the pleas March 28.

The commission after scrutinizing the reports presented by the state government expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the authorities to provide basic necessities to eligible petitioners.

As per reports, assistance has been given in 130 cases, while in 61 cases the applicants are shown in the inclusion list.

Meanwhile, many applicants could not be extended the benefits of the PMAY Scheme as their names were not included in the SECC Survey List 2011, which is an essential criterion for the extension of benefits.

The authorities informed the commission that they are ‘awaiting the fresh survey and as and when the cases are covered under the scheme, they will extend the benefits to the incumbent.’

The commission has directed the authorities to submit action report in the matters related to the correction in revenue records by the concerned authorities within a period of six months.

The authorities have been asked to take decision on pending applications, if any, within three months.

