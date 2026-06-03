Bhubaneswar: The NHRC has issued notices to the DGPs of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, and the district magistrate of Dhenkanal, seeking a detailed report within two weeks in connection with the alleged trafficking, sale and sexual assault of a tribal girl from the eastern state in Jhansi, an official statement said Wednesday.

The rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging that a 17-year-old tribal girl from Kankadahada in the district was trafficked, sold and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for about two years in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, the victim and three other girls were trafficked to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of being provided jobs.

In its notice, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the report should include the status of the investigation and the steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victim.

According to the commission, the girl managed to escape with the help of a local advocate and approached Jhansi police. Although her statement was recorded, no further action was allegedly taken by police except providing her a train ticket to return to Odisha.

Upon her return, Odisha Police recorded her statement, and an investigation is underway, it said.

If the report is true, it raises serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, the DGPs of the two states and the district magistrate of Dhenkanal district are asked to submit a detailed report within two weeks, the commission said.

The NHRC said it came across the media report May 29, which alleged that the victim was confined in a house for nearly three months and repeatedly subjected to sexual assault.

It was further alleged that when she became pregnant, she was forced to undergo an abortion without her consent.

Thereafter, she was allegedly sold to another person for Rs 50,000 and repeatedly sexually assaulted by several others for nearly two years before managing to escape, the report said.