Keonjhar: A day after Orissa POST reported about the death of a tribal girl studying in an Ashram school in Keonjhar due to alleged medical negligence December 31, 2019, a complaint was lodged with National Human Rights Commission.

Human rights activists Himansu Sekhar Nayak moved a petition at NHRC in this regard Friday.

The NHRC is learnt to have received the complaint. The deceased student, Tapaswini Hembram (13), was a student of Ramchandrapur Ashram school run by the ST/C welfare department. She was hit by diarrhoea and died in the district headquarters hospital.

Her father Nabin Hambram accused the school authorities of neglecting her treatment. He demanded action against those responsible for the death of the girl. He lamented that no compensation was provided to him.

Reports said, Nabin Hembram, a resident of, Janadhanpur, had admitted his only daughter Tapaswini to Ramachandrapur Ashram school. The Class-V girl was affected by diarrhoea December 31.

Nabin alleged that his daughter was not provided medical treatment and sent home.

He also said that when her son went to school to see her daughter, the authorities hustled him to take away his sister home.

“By then, her condition grew critical. She was admitted to the district headquarters hospital where she succumbed,” Nabin bemoaned.

“If my daughter had been hospitalized in time, her life could have been saved,” he noted, demanding stern action against the school authorities for their negligence.

As per provision, if a student falls sick, the school authorities are mandated to treat her without sending her home.

However, district welfare officer Pradyumna Das had clarified that Nabin himself had taken his daughter home. “Tapaswini had not died in the school. After getting the investigation report, action will be taken in this regard,” he made it clear.